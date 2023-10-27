JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- “I never dreamed I’d be 102-years-old,” said Carl Daniels who turns 102-years-old on Saturday.

Carl Daniels was born on Oct. 28, 1921, in Rusk. After high school, he joined the navy and served in World War II before marrying his sweetheart, Margie.

Daniels retired from the Houston Fire Department and came home to East Texas where he started the Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s a great honor. I’ve known Mr. Daniels since I was a little bitty kid and saw him, within the department for many, many years, and just to be behind him and go behind him and continue his legacy, it’s a great honor,” Maydelle VFD Chief Jody Gray said.

As one of the founding members of the Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department in Cherokee County, they decided to honor Daniels by naming Engine One and their fire station in honor of him.

“I was surprised,” said Daniels.

“It’s just a small token of what we can show his appreciation to what he has done for us,” said Gray.

Before coming to Legacy at Jacksonville, Daniels spent his time farming with his great-great-grandchildren. His age wasn’t the reason he stopped.

“Crows were eating up my watermelons,” said Daniels.

Photo courtesy of Carol Omenson Photo courtesy of Carol Omenson Photo courtesy of Carol Omenson

As to what his secret to making it to 102 was, he joked that its what he eats.

“Red beans and cornbread,” said Daniels.

Mr. Daniels hopes to make it a little longer with his friends and family.

“Let’s put 105, let’s reach for that,” said Daniels.

He’s even eyeing a plot to plant his next garden.