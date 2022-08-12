RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post.

East week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court each week to the Rusk police officers.

As time permits, the officers will seek to locate and arrest the offenders. All individuals featured on the Rusk High Five are encouraged to avoid arrest by contacting the court as soon as possible to arrange payment or set an appearance before a magistrate. Any individual with warrants is encouraged to do this.

Rusk PD asks anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of an individual featured on the Rusk High Five to please call the Rusk Police Department (903) 683-2677. A current warrant list can be viewed on Rusk Municipal Court website.