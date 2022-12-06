RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for some Rusk Rural Water Supply Customers on Tuesday because there is sediment in the water.

People who live on the following roads should boil their water: FM 23W (Bulah) and County Roads 2214, 2311, 2312, 2313 and 2323.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation.

People can also buy bottled water for drinking.

Officials said they will notify people when the notice of lifted.