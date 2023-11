RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for some of their customers on Wednesday due to a main line leak.

According to the water supply, some customers on Highway 84 who will be contacted by phone, and customers on FM 2962, CR 1316 and CR 1322 are all affected by the notice.

Officials said a notice will be released when it is no longer necessary to boil water.