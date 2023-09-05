RUSK, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice for community water systems on Sept. 5 due to a main line leak. This notice will remain in effect until the Rusk Rural WSC says otherwise.

According to the notice by the Rusk Rural WSC, to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be vigorously boiled for at least two minutes and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If boiling water is not possible, the Rusk Rural WSC suggest that individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

“Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice,” says Rusk Rural WSC.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at (903) 683-6178 at 1055 N Dickinson Dr. Rusk, TX 75785 or their website.