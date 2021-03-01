Rusk woman dies after car hits tree, catches fire

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk woman is dead after a fiery one vehicle crash in Anderson County Saturday afternoon.

According to DPS, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Lincoln ZHR was traveling west on US 84 going into a curve. DPS says the driver drove off the north side of the roadway and into the ditch for an undetermined reason.

The vehicle drove through a barbed wire fence and struck a tree, causing a fire with the driver still inside the vehicle.

The driver, 30-year-old Amber Vaughn of Rusk, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.