Rusk woman dies after crashing into trees, not wearing seat belt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car wreck

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk woman was killed late Friday night after her car crashed into several trees.

A DPS report states that 35-year-old Jennifer Morris was driving down US HWY 69 roughly four miles south of Jacksonville just after 9:30 p.m.

Morris was traveling “at an unsafe speed” as her Mazda M3S entered a left-hand curve in the road. The car went off the road and hit several trees.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson. The preliminary report states that Morris was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51