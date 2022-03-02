TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting the housing market across the country. Mortgage experts in East Texas saw a significant drop in interest rates earlier this week and even though rates are now creeping back up, they are still historically low.

In the United States, a mortgage rate of 3, 4 or even 5% is considered record low, compared to what rates used to be in the 1980s and 1990s.

“The first home I bought was in 1996. We paid 8.25% for a 30 year fixed,” said mortgage broker Derek Jones. “In 1999, we paid 8.5%.”

Rates will continue to fluctuate as long as the war is still happening, in fact, mortgage experts say it’s normal for rates to decline during a crisis.

“Anytime you have uncertainty in the world or risky things that happen such as wars or a crisis of any kind, you’re going to see people take money out of riskier assets like stocks and they’ll put it into bonds, which is good for interest rates,” said Jones.

The average rate in East Texas is sitting at almost 4%.

“We’re about a point higher in interest rates than where we were a year ago,” said mortgage broker Kelvin Woodfin.

That increase though has had a limited impact on buyers searching for homes. The real impact lies within the housing inventory itself.

“We have more houses selling this year than last year,” said realtor Rebecca Burkes. “The inventory is so low because houses are selling the first day on the market or the first week.”

This has led to bidding wars that have climbed beyond buyer’s initial pre-approvals.

“A lot of buyers are frustrated. Some have given up because they are going to loose to cash buyers,” said Jones.

Mortgage professionals around East Texas recommend being patient and acting now if you want to buy.