LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department said that an out of control motor home left Loop 287 near Spence Street and stopped at the tree line.

According to authorities, the motor home was just one of vehicles driven off the road in Lufkin by high speed wind gusts on Friday.

“We’re asking people to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination as rain is expected to continue throughout the day,” Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin PD communications director said.

The two occupants of the motor home weren’t injured and Lufkin Fire Department helped them get out with a ladder. Officials said that the motor home only stopped tipping over into a creek when it hit the trees and a pole.