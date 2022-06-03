TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With skyrocketing rent prices creating new challenges for East Texas families, leaving some looking to escape those costs.

Douglas Barber, a property manager at the #1 RV Park of Tyler said that once you buy the recreational vehicle, the cost of living is minimal in comparison to renting an apartment or home. Garber said his customer base has been on a steady increase due to the rise in rent.

“From what I am understanding, a lot of the rent for apartments or houses is $1400 to $1500 a month, plus utilities,” said Garber.

Renting will set a person back around $300 to $400 with their only utility being electric, but that price depends on the person.

Garber said it is still much cheaper than renting an apartment or a home.

He added that he has noticed a larger number of students choosing this style of living, mainly because it is cheaper in the long run, compared to student housing costs. But what isn’t different between renting an RV lot and renting an apartment are wait lists.

“If someone is looking for a place, call ahead,” said Garber. “From what I understand, most of the parks are experiencing the same thing we are.”

According to the most recent rent report on apartmentlist.com, rent in East Texas has risen 18% with a .4% increase in just the last month.