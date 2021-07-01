RV parks prepare for influx of visitors this Fourth of July as COVID restrictions lift

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a year of quiet or canceled celebrations, people are ready to get back out there this Independence Day and celebrate with family and friends. This influx of people, however, could be causing some issues.

The pandemic put a stop to any plans last summer, keeping celebrations to a minimum. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, Texans are preparing to gather with friends and family again and make up for that lost time.

“We’re expecting a large crowd of all the people on the lake and in the park camping and coming in to eat off the food trucks,” Paul Taylor, manager of The Boulders at Lake Tyler, said.

Just a couple of months ago, there was a high demand for RV’s as people were preparing to embrace nature once again. If you didn’t plan in advance, you may have struggled to set plans for the holiday.

“I stayed up till midnight when the booking site opened so I could book it and all the spots were gone in about 15 minutes,” said traveler Leuanna Valiente.

The Boulders at Lake Tyler filled up six months ago for families looking for a lake and camping environment. This weekend, those families are starting to show up, quickly filling up all the slots at their park.

Whether you made big plans or not, we can once again ring in our freedom, together.

