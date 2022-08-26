SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar has recently been added to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Texas Department of Public Safety are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and capture of Edgar. Officials caution Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.

Edgar was convicted of the murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis, who was found dead on Halloween 2020. According to an indictment, Edgar “intentionally, and knowingly” caused the death of Lewis by “discharging a rifle and striking her about the neck and upper body.”

Edgar has ties to Sabine County. In 2015, Edgar was convicted of evading arrest/detention causes serious bodily injury and was sentenced to three years of confinement and three years of probation.

In 2020, he was arrested for murder and then subsequently arrested in 2021 for assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.

In early 2022, he attended the initial days of his murder trial before failing to return on Jan. 26. The trial continued in his absence and he was sentenced to 99 years of confinement. On Jan. 27, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Edgar’s arrest for murder.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives August 26, 2022