SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office said they’re searching for a man whos wanted in connection to a burglary.

Andrew Lee Ancell, 38, is described by officials as a 5’7″ white male that weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office said Ancell was last seen over a week ago heading south in Newton County.

According to the sheriff’s office the search for Ancell has included multiple agencies, TDCJ tracking dogs, sheriff’s office canines and several helicopters with heat seeking units. The sheriff’s office said Ancell is wanted by eight different law enforcement agencies.

Officials asked anyone who sees Ancell to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 409 787-2266.