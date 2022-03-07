SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sabine County will receive more than $17 million to build a new fiber optic broadband network.

The county has been awarded a $12.7 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to fund the construction. 5,000 families would have access to broadband service with this new project.

Kinetic by Windstream completed the grant application with the county. Kinetic is also giving $4.7 million for the initiative, so the total for the project will be more than $17 million.

Sabine County Judge Daryl Melton thanked Kinetic for their help and said the project has been several years in the making and other regional leaders have also lent a hand in making this happen.

Melton was a past president of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG). The group also believes the lack of broadband in the region is a big problem, and they are trying to change this.

“This is a major step forward for Sabine County,” Melton said. “In today’s world broadband is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity. The citizens of Sabine County have suffered too long without it, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to remedy that. From education to healthcare to economic development and public safety, we will see great benefits from this in the future.”