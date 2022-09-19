LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) – Sabine ISD will now have a second Gregg County officer stationed at the new elementary school.

“The times we live in now, we certainly don’t want to look back and say we wish we would’ve had one,” said Monty Pepper, assistant superintendent, Sabine ISD.

The new elementary school is not in close proximity to the middle and high school like it once was, according to Pepper.

Administrators say this is the first time the elementary campus will have permanent security.

“Well we certainly want all of our community to know that when their children come to school they’re in the safest possible environment that we can provide,” said Pepper.

Sabine ISD is one of several East Texas school districts that do not have their own school police department.

Longview ISD partners with surrounding police departments to have their officers come to campus daily.

Both ISDs are one of many that have added security measures to strengthen safety since the Uvalde shooting.

“We’ve added some exterior fencing, we’ve added some door safety devices on our classrooms on our campuses should we ever be in a lock down situation,” said Pepper.