MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — The 60th annual Mineola Fire Department Rodeo has kicked off for the weekend.

This year, the rodeo will go on from Friday to Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. nightly at the rodeo arena on Highway 69 North. There will be a pre-show with Queen awards beginning at 7:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring the entire family along to enjoy two nights of this local tradition.

“They work so hard for our community, putting this on and protecting our community,” said Makayla Mitchell, Miss Mineola Fire Department Rodeo.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids ages 5-11. Children age 4 and under get in free.

Justin Clower, a captain at the Mineola Volunteer Fire Department, shared that this is their one and only fundraiser for the year.

“It helps purchase equipment, loose equipment for our apparatuses. Everything has a shelf life, things expire,” said Clower.

Rodeo money also stretches on to support their training.

“Whether we go down to College Station A&M or do some of these regional schools, it helps pay for our tuition,” said Clower.

The current rodeo queen said it’s been an honor to represent Mineola the last year.

“It is awesome to represent my hometown. I grew up here and our fire department, I’ve known some of those gentlemen a long time,” said Mitchell.

After several different competitions, a new Miss Mineola will be crowned.

“I’ll be giving my crown away to one of the beautiful ladies that’s been competing this year, they’ve worked so hard,” said Mitchell.

Captain Clower expects both nights to be busy with something for everyone.

“I think we got 80-something contestants tonight, and there is a good bit of rough-stock, bareback, saddleback and bull riders, so it will fill up,” said Clower.

Excited for Mineola residents and East Texans to come out and be a part of the fun. Mineola Rodeo shirts and hats will also be for sale.

“Just the joy on the kid’s faces, but seeing the families get together and interact,” said Clower.

Clower said the Mineola Fire Department Rodeo would not be possible if it weren’t for the sponsors and the support from the community.