TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Saturday, April 22 is National DEA Take Back Day, which allows people to dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs safely.

Millions of prescriptions are written and filled every year, but they are not always used. Law enforcement said these prescription drugs can sometimes end up in the wrong hands, such as children or people who might sell them illegally.

East Texas law enforcement is working to get controlled substances off of the streets.

There will be several locations in East Texas where residents can dispose of their unwanted prescriptions. Click here to find a location near you.

For those unable to make it to the Take Back Day, there are more than 30 permanent drop-boxes in East Texas.