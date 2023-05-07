FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Saint Mary Magdalene Church is saying goodbye to the old and making way for the new.

The first mass inside their newly built church was held Sunday with a dedication ceremony.

Bishop Joseph Strickland welcomed the catholic community to the new location.

“It’s a wonderful blessing to the community, to the whole diocese, which covers 33 counties here in Northeast Texas. A new church is always an exciting event,” said the bishop.

Hundreds of East Texans walked through the doors to admire the house of worship’s beauty.

They took their seats for the first ever mass in this new holy space.

“It is very emotional for a lot of people. We have been waiting on this day for a long time,” said one parishioner.

The church members said they are feeling blessed to see it all come together, after years of planning and fundraising.

The parish felt their church was expanding, and needed more room for new members.

Their new house of worship can house 600 people, while their former church only held about 200.

“I love to think of this dedication liturgy as treating the building as a person, a child of God,” added Bishop Strickland.

He said the goal is to make sure the new church is a welcoming, spiritual place for all who enter it.