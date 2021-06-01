Salmon Lake Park in need of repairs after floodwaters cause dam to break, damaging park areas

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – Salmon Lake Park in Grapeland has seen extensive water damage recently, and some community members have organized to try and help restore it.

So far the area has received over 10 inches of rain. Workers were in the park at dawn trying to save what they could before the water dam finally broke at 5 a.m.

According to a Facebook post, the water destroyed the water well and mill, Lemon shine and the bridge. All ended up washed up under the stage, which was also damaged.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking,” neighbor Bobbie Jo Woody said. “There’s a lot of memories down there. My husband and I grew up down there, and it’s gone. When you go down there, it’s just a big shock.”

Salmon Lake Park’s Facebook says that they are creating a plan to make all necessary repairs, but for the next few days the park is closed to non-resident guests.

Owner Trent Owens said they will rebuild the dam and get the lake back open. He said the park is important to the surrounding communities, not just Grapeland.

“This is where they come to spend their summer to swim and cool off, and enjoy good family time outdoors,” Owens said. “That’s important to us, it’s important to them, and we want to make that happen for them as quickly as possible.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help get money for the rebuild, with a goal of $15,5000.

“So many childhood memories, family reunions, festivals, car shows, and events have been made and held at Salmon Lake Park, please help bring it back to its former glory!” Said an excerpt from the GoFundMe page.

Salmon Lake Park is known for hosting festivals, car shows and holds a special place in East Texan’s hearts.

Just a few days ago, the park hosted a Gospel Bluegrass Festival, drawing in guests from all over.