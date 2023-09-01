GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – Salmon Lake Park in Grapeland is once again celebrating their “Labor Day Bluegrass Festival”.

Throughout Friday, dozens of bluegrass lovers enjoyed several bands playing their hits.

Julie Tucker, who is an organizer of the festival, says the bands that were featured on Friday weren’t all from the Lonestar state.

“We’ve got bands from North Carolina and from Tennessee and from Louisiana,” said Tucker.” It’s just a fun family friendly time.”

Tucker said that while she was happy with the turnout on Friday, more people would have attended if it wasn’t for the hot temperatures.

“Our crowds are down a little bit because everybody was afraid of that 111 degree heat, we had last week but God blessed us with some cooler temperatures and we’ve got a good crowd,” she said.

Dennis Michael Con has attended the festival ever since it started and said it’s always been the music and the experiences that have kept him in attendance year after year.

“The crowd and the friends and the comradery that you have if you’re at bluegrass festival,” Michael Con said. “It’s just an atmosphere like no other.”

While other genres of music continue to evolve, Michael Con said the sound of bluegrass has stayed the same throughout the years and it continues to draw loyal fans.

“The country music scene has changed so much the last few years,” he said. “A lot of the old country music people come to a bluegrass festival because its similar sounding music.”

The festival ends on September 2nd at 11 p.m.

Tucker also told KETK that starting next year, the festival will be moving to October so festival-goers can enjoy cooler temperatures.