GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — Salmon Lake Park will be the site once again this year for the annual Bluegrass Festival over the Labor Day weekend, hosted by David and Leah Powers with Mike Powell as emcee and Lance Miller as the DJ.
Performances on Aug. 31 include:
- A Deeper Shade of Blue
- Little Roy and Lizzy Show
- Rebecca Hendricks
- The Horton Family
- The Baker Family
Performances on Sept. 1 include:
- Larry Stephenson
- Donna Ulisse
- The Purple Hills
- A Deeper Shae of Blue
- Nelson Creek
- Prime Time Ramblers
Performances on Sept. 2 include:
- The Purple Hills
- Curtis Grimes
- Hickory Hill Band
- The Marksmen
- Cathoula Drive
- The Grass Burs
Festival tickets, day passes and camping prices are available on their website.