GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — Salmon Lake Park will be the site once again this year for the annual Bluegrass Festival over the Labor Day weekend, hosted by David and Leah Powers with Mike Powell as emcee and Lance Miller as the DJ.

Performances on Aug. 31 include:

A Deeper Shade of Blue

Little Roy and Lizzy Show

Rebecca Hendricks

The Horton Family

The Baker Family

Performances on Sept. 1 include:

Larry Stephenson

Donna Ulisse

The Purple Hills

A Deeper Shae of Blue

Nelson Creek

Prime Time Ramblers

Performances on Sept. 2 include:

The Purple Hills

Curtis Grimes

Hickory Hill Band

The Marksmen

Cathoula Drive

The Grass Burs

Festival tickets, day passes and camping prices are available on their website.