Salt Festival returns to Grand Saline with music, food vendors

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) — Grand Saline is celebrating its annual Salt Festival through Saturday.

The three-day event started Thursday with a luncheon where people gathered to eat and support small businesses.

The festival will feature street dances, vendors, food, baking contests, a car show, a parade and more.

“I’m ready for the street dance because I get to go out and dance with them and I’m ready to boot, scoot, and boogie,” 2021 Salt Festival Queen Gabbie Lewis said.

After the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, festival-goers say they are excited to be back celebrating in-person.

“It’s amazing to be back,” Wendy Milam said. “The turnout has been wonderful. We expect a huge turnout on Saturday. I think we’re all ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Grand Saline is home of the Salt Palace– the only building in the world made of pure rock salt. Tickets to the festival are available there. Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the gate.

Most events take place downtown, and activities include bingo, arts and crafts and even a pet show.