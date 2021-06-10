Salt Festival returns to Grand Saline with music, food vendors

Local News

by: , James Bowen

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) — Grand Saline is celebrating its annual Salt Festival through Saturday.

The three-day event started Thursday with a luncheon where people gathered to eat and support small businesses.

The festival will feature street dances, vendors, food, baking contests, a car show, a parade and more.

“I’m ready for the street dance because I get to go out and dance with them and I’m ready to boot, scoot, and boogie,” 2021 Salt Festival Queen Gabbie Lewis said.

After the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, festival-goers say they are excited to be back celebrating in-person.

“It’s amazing to be back,” Wendy Milam said. “The turnout has been wonderful. We expect a huge turnout on Saturday. I think we’re all ready to get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Grand Saline is home of the Salt Palace– the only building in the world made of pure rock salt. Tickets to the festival are available there. Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the gate.

Most events take place downtown, and activities include bingo, arts and crafts and even a pet show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51