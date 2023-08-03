ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — More than two weeks ago, Tate Wilfong found saltwater flooding his land. He said the culprit is Vista Energy’s oil pipeline which he has a surface agreement with.

“Saltwater on top of the ground when I found it at 8:30 a.m., July 17,” said Wilfong.

Before anything could get done, Wilfong had to go out of town and when he came back, there was a big dirt pile.

This is the same company that Larry Busby said had a leak on his property about a year ago.

Busby said the leak killed his trees and is still affecting two other neighbors’ land that is around the corner from him.

“Every inch of grass is important to me, especially since it’s July and August. It’s hot and dry and the grass is what feeds the cows and the cows are what makes my living,” said Wilfong.

KETK spoke with the owner of the oil company. He said that his employees are currently moving the pile of dirt to restore the property to the owner’s satisfaction.

“Which will never be that way because I’ve already seen their work,” said Wilfong.

A big concern Wilfong has is that the soil is ruined.

“I want them to dig and test and dig and test until they test until there’s not salt or to whatever the salt level is in the ground,” said Wilfong.

Neighbors reached out for help to State Representative, Cody Harris.

This week, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality surveyed each property assessing the damage.

“I have a claim number with them, they came yesterday and basically, said there wasn’t much they were going to do but file a report because it’s in the railroad commission’s hands,” said Wilfong.

Landowners are still left frustrated wondering who can help them restore their precious land.

“Every since this guy showed up it’s made it more and more of an eye sore,” said Wilfong.

This land was a pipe dream for Wilfong to have that’s now destroyed by a pipeline, he says.

After TCEQ’s visit, KETK reached out to them and they declined to comment.

As of this writing, we have not heard back from the Texas Railroad Commission.

“The role of our state agencies like the RRC and TCEQ is, in part, to hold bad actors accountable. I’m trying to make sure they do exactly that. In this case, it’s obvious that the offending operator has caused damage to the affected properties and I won’t stop until the damage has been corrected, even if that means filing legislation next session. Instead, I hope the operator does the right thing and corrects the damage they caused. Bad actors force new laws to be written and I hope it doesn’t come to that in this case,” Representative Cody Harris said in a statement.