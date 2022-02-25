LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Salvation Animal Rescue will have a Pawdi Gras party on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Lufkin.

Salvation Animal Rescue is a nonprofit that was formed in September 2016. The organization focuses on reducing the number of unwanted animals in the Lufkin area as well as the surrounding areas.

The organization pulls animals from kill shelters and provides low-cost spay and neuter vouchers monthly through their Spay/Neuter is a Pawsitive Solution (S.N.I.P.S.) program. The cost of each voucher is $40 and can be used for spaying/neutering a cat or a dog. In order to purchase a voucher people much provide a valid ID and a utility bill that shows residency in Angelina County.

The cost of tickets for the Pawdi Gras party ranges from $45 to $350. The $350 option is for a table of eight and guarantees group seating. Both ticket price options include more than two hours of comedy, a cajun-themed dinner with dessert provided by Merci’s World Cuisine, and a cash bar.

The show will include talent from all over Texas, including Symply Courtney and Lufkin native Timothy Banfield also known as FunnyGuy Timmy. Banfield has been performing for more than 14 years and was even on the Tonight Show in 2011. He is a world-renowned voice actor who has done roles for Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and many other video games and cartoons.

The event will be at V.F.W. Post 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Rd. in Lufkin from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Pawdi Gras event will go towards rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals as well as continuing to fund the S.N.I.P.S. voucher program.

The event is for people 21 and older. To buy tickets, click here. to find out more about Salvation Animal Rescue, click here.