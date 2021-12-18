Salvation Army gives toys to low-income families in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army hosted their Angel Tree Toy distribution to help relieve some holiday stress for lower-income families.

“We thank God for the Salvation Army that helped us,” Dewana Baulkmon, a Tyler resident said. “My grandbaby is already asking for toys and stuff that people can’t afford. We can come here and get it. This is a great place to be.”

From toys to bikes and everything in between, the goal of the distribution was to meet everyone’s needs.

“For a lot of these families, they are just having a hard time and if the community hadn’t gotten them a gift they wouldn’t be getting a gift at all,” said Captain Michelle Walker, the commanding officer of Salvation Army.

One by one, each family waited their turn.

“Jesus is always the reason for the season, right? It’s just a celebration of Jesus and we’re kind of hoping that the families see God in all of this. Every kid and every family gets a bible this year,” said Walker.

More than 2,000 families were blessed.

“We can just have a lot of hope in this world, no matter how bad things seem, we do have the hope of eternal life,” said Ellie Dobrei, with Hideaway Kiwanis Club.

Thousands of toys and more than 640 bikes were given away. More than 600 elderly community members in nursing homes received gifts too.