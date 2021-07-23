Salvation Army holds summer sale to fundraise after being impacted by pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Salvation Army has added an additional sale to their annual calendar. After receiving shipments of furniture and home goods, they are hoping to offer beautiful pieces to families on a budget.

This is in addition to their annual spring and fall sales, where they offer a little bit of something for everybody.

“I feel like we are able to help families that couldn’t go out and spend $3,000 on a piece of furniture but they can spend two or $300,” said Celia Balko, the co-chair for the women’s auxiliary. “Funding is the name of the game. And because of COVID, I mean yes, we were still able to donate $100,000 from the auxiliary last year, but we need to make up for some of those reserves they pulled from.”

COVID-19 put a stop to some of their fundraisers last year, so they are hoping this will be an added opportunity to help out families in need and continue funding their programs.

The event happened on Friday, and it will still continue on Saturday from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.