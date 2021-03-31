Salvation Army presents Tyler first responders with trophy for raising the most holiday money

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army gave Tyler first responders a trophy Wednesday for raising the most holiday donations.

In December, the Chick-fil-A at Broadway Crossing held a “ring-off” competition between Smith County first responders to see which group could raise the most money for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

EMS/Air 1, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department competed to raise money for the Salvation Army’s “Rescue Christmas” effort.

In the 12-hour challenge, EMS/Air 1 raised $1,323.47, Tyler PD raised $1,273.32, Smith County Sheriff’s Office raised $1,167.91 and the Tyler Fire Department raised $1,120.15.

“We want to give many thanks to Jeff Johnston and his team for hosting our kettle drive and using his influence to recruit and coordinate these fine first responders,” Captain Jeremy S. Walker, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Tyler said. “They each did a magnificent job in raising much needed funds for The Salvation Army and in turn, helping many people in need!”

The event was organized by Chick-fil-A operator Jeff Johnston, member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board.

“The real winner is The Salvation Army,” said Johnston. “If anyone needs help, they come to The

Salvation Army and get it. The Salvation Army provides food and shelter, clothing and household

goods, a food pantry and the list goes on and on. All of these first responders felt that anything they

could do to help, they wanted to do.”

Though Christmas 2020 has passed, there are still people in need in Tyler and around Smith County. To assist those people, the best way to help is to make a financial donation at their website, call 903-592-4361 or mail a check to 633 N. Broadway, Tyler TX 75702.