TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary in Tyler opened their annual spring sale on Friday and is set to continue through Saturday.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days in the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary buildings at 717 N. Spring Avenue and the adjacent buildings.

Items to be sold include:

Furniture

Home goods

Collectibles

Clothing

Shoes

Linens

Cookware

Household items

Sporting goods

Tools

Outdoor and garden items

Entry is free to the public.