TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary in Tyler opened their annual spring sale on Friday and is set to continue through Saturday.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days in the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary buildings at 717 N. Spring Avenue and the adjacent buildings.
Items to be sold include:
- Furniture
- Home goods
- Collectibles
- Clothing
- Shoes
- Linens
- Cookware
- Household items
- Sporting goods
- Tools
- Outdoor and garden items
Entry is free to the public.