TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fall Sale kicked off Friday morning and is set to continue for its final day on Saturday.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 717 North Spring Street in Tyler and features three buildings of merchandise including:

Designer clothes, jewelry, shoes and purses

Furniture and accessories

Toys

Books

Household items

And more

A bag day sale is also set to take place on Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. from 1 p.m.