Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosts garden party to “grow” in membership

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary held a garden party at the Salvation Army Building from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jackie Stroud, the Chairman of the Salvation Army said the garden party was themed “come help us grow” in order to get new members.

“Events like this put our name out there, some people have never heard of us and don’t know what we do so this way they can go and find out the events and volunteering that we do [in order to support the local Salvation Army,]” Stroud said.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is responsible for $100,000 a year, Stroud said. “We have to find the vehicle to make that money,” Stroud said.

Activities at the event included musical entertainment, shop vendors, a baked potato and salad luncheon as well as games and activities.

Tickets to attend were $10 and the event was limited to 200 guests. The event was open to members of the public and was one way those interested in volunteering or donating to the Salvation Army could learn more about the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 as well as multiple annual fundraising events and activities.

“…We wanted our ladies to leave on a positive note and have fun so we developed this event two months ago to just spread our wings and show our flower-y personalities.”

If people want to join the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary the fee to join is $25 a year.

“You get to spend time with ladies laughing and having fun and then it warms your heart,” Stroud said.

“I just want to say thank you to the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary,” Captain Michelle Walker, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Tyler said. “They spent a lot of time volunteering for us and the money that they provide for us and the services that we have here in Tyler are so important to us.”

With the events the group raises money to help those in need in Tyler whether to feed people and keep people at the Salvation Army shelter give food to people in the food pantry