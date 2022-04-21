TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will be hosting its annual spring sale.

The sale will be on Friday and Saturday, April 22nd and 23rd, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The spring sale will take place in three buildings located at 717 N. Spring Street in Tyler just behind the Salvation Army Family Store.

The annual sale is a contributor to the fundraising conducted by the Women’s Auxiliary and includes the following and more:

Household items

Furniture

Adult clothing

Children’s clothing

Shoes

Gardening items

Toys

Books

All of the proceeds raised from the sales will be given to the Salvation Army of Tyler for local programs, including homeless sheltering, meals and recovery programs.

Each year, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary collects donations from the community which is then sorted, priced, and sold to the public at their Spring and Fall sales. Large item donations can be picked up on scheduled days by contacting the Salvation Army administration office at 903-592-4361 and mentioning the Women’s Auxiliary.

For more information, people can contact Madeline Parker at maidpark@aol.com or 903-539-9063.