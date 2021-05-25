Sam Rayburn Reservoir facilities to remain closed until July due to flooding

(KETK)- Recreational facilities will remain closed at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir after the location experienced flooding.

The Fort Worth District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made the announcement on Tuesday.

Parks, campgrounds, boat ramps and access roads at Sam Rayburn Reservoir are going to be off limits to the public.

Once the high water from the lake decreases, the reservoir will not be opened immediately.

Staff will need some time to cleanup the facilities and ensure they are safe for the public. The campground/ campsite closures will last through Independence Day weekend.

Officials ask people to be patient as they assess whether boat ramps, campgrounds, and other recreational facilities can be re-opened.

Individuals will have their reservations at the USACE grounds canceled, and they will receive a full refund.

The public are also encouraged to not go into closed areas or ignore barricades. This is so different areas can dry out.

“Public safety is the number one priority for USACE and we urge all visitors during high water events who are on or near the water to wear life jackets and use caution while navigating. Floodwaters have created unfamiliar boating conditions, changed shorelines, decreased height to overhead powerlines lines across the water, and has submerged objects such as picnic tables, signs, and debris,” said USACE.

For additional information on facility closures click here, or call the Sam Rayburn Project Office at 409-384-5716.