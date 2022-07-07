SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The funeral services for San Augustine County Sheriff Department K9 Frankie have been set for July 13 at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.

“We welcome the public to attend,” said the sheriff’s office.

The funeral home is also donating a casket for Frankie.

Frankie escaped from her handler’s home, and she died on Monday after being hit by a car.

The K9 was three-years-old, and she joined the sheriff’s office in April of 2021, said Cheryl Procell, a San Augustin Sheriff Department Jail Administrator. Frankie was trained in narcotics and criminal apprehension.

Officials purchased Frankie for $10,500 with a donation from Lucy Mitchell. Her husband served as the district attorney for San Augustine County in the past.

Brad Turner, who works at the sheriff’s office, was Frankie’s handler. San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright said K9 officers typically live with a deputy, who cares for them. They also train together regularly with Signal K9 training company.

Frankie was involved in several drug busts. She recovered 25.6 grams of crystal meth in Sept. of 2021. She also found 2 grams of meth in July of 2021.