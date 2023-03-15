SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple lost their house in a fire on March 12, the San Augustine Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze early Sunday morning in San Augustine.

The house was completely on fire, and it took officials about 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials left the scene around 1 a.m.

No one was injured or inside the house, the fire department said. The couple who owned the house had reportedly left their residence to go get dinner.

Fire officials said they do not know what caused the fire, and they called the American Red Cross to help the homeowners.

The couple who lost their house are 71 and 77-years-old, Gracie Walker said on the GoFundMe fundraising website.

“Anytime I see Earl, no matter the day, the mood, the situation- he’s always telling me ‘life is good,'” Walker said. The couple moved into their house in June of 2022.

