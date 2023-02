SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show.

According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint.

Fountain was arrested on Jan. 19, and San Augustine County records show he has since been released on a PR bond.