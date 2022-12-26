SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student.

Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday.

“We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this painful tragedy,” Liepman said. “Please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers as well as the students and staff at SAHS.”

Liepman said counselors and others will be providing assistance and support as needed to the high school and surrounding district.

“As additional details are provided to us by the family, we will let you know,” Liepman said.