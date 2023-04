SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – A leak in the line that supplies water to the entire City of San Augustine has caused the city to issue a boil water notice.

The leak, which officials said has since been repaired, was in the 16-inch pipe which takes water to the city from the water treatment plant. According to officials, this leak happening at the end of the week means it will likely last until at least Wednesday.

KETK will keep San Augustine residents updated with the latest.