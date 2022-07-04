SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A K9 with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department is currently missing after she reportedly broke out of her kennel.

The sheriff’s office says Canine “Frankie” is verified in patrol work, as well as narcotics, and is very friendly. She is chipped, up-to-date on her shots and is wearing a signal K9 collar. She resides in the Lufkin area.

“If anyone has seen her and know her whereabouts if you could please contact the Sheriffs Office or signal K9 regarding her whereabouts,” a Facebook post from the department said. “All help in locating her is greatly appreciated.”

Unfortunately, this is not uncommon as animals, especially dogs, go missing the most around the 4th of July due to being frightened after hearing the constant firework blasts.