San Francisco Giants Brandon Belt to host Grand Slam fishing tournament on East Texas lake

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches native and San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt will host a three day fishing tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn.

The event will be held on Feb. 3-5th, 2022, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

400 boats will be allowed into the tournament. All anglers will fish Thursday and Friday and the top 20 will fish on Saturday.

“I wanted to do something that would create a lot of excitement around here and for the local anglers and something for people to look forward to and to potentially change someone’s life,” Belt said. “I think for me when I’m thinking about that, it sounds like a lot of fun and it was just one of the ways that I feel like I can give back to the Lufkin [and] Nacogdoches area.”

The first two days the tournament will go by cumulative weight and on the third day the top 20 will judged by the biggest sack.

Prior to fishing tournament, there will be an off limits period on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“For me I just wanted to find a way to give back and I have this new found love for bass fishing and I thought this would be a great way to do it and at the same time, give to charity,” Belt said.

Daily polygraphs will be given to a select few on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. If people do catch a big bass there will be a polygraph test on Thursday and Friday. Nets are allowed as well as Alabama rigs.

Everyone will be randomly selected to have a boat number and will have assigned times.

The cost to enter the tournament is $800 a team. There will allegedly be a 118% payback.

First place will get $100,000

Second place is $30,000

Third place is $25,000

Fourth place is $20,000

Fifth is $15,000

The top 50 places will receive money. 50th place will receive $1000.

There will also be day money which people can have a chance of getting a check Thursday and a check Friday to those who have the biggest sack. In order to enter teams will have to pay $200. First place will get $5,000, second place is $4,000, third is $3000, fourth is $2500 and fifth is $2000 people will be paid all the way down to 30th place.

The person who catches the biggest bass will also receive a $75,000 2022 Bass Cat boat

The day to register for the event is going to be Friday Oct. 1. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with online registration only at brandonbeltfishing.com.

“I have no doubt that we’re just gonna have a blast out here those three days,” Belt said.

20% of the proceeds of this event will go toward orphans in Brazil.

