MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) held its 67th Miss ETBU pageant on Saturday and senior Sarah Resendez walked away with the crown.

ETBU’s student government association sponsored the event to showcase the exceptional quality of female students and their values. The pageant was held in the Baker Chapel at Rogers Spiritual Life Center on the ETBU campus.

“I was so surprised to hear my name called,” Resendez said. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity, but I could not be more shocked. I’m excited to be a bigger part of what’s happening on the ETBU campus.”

During the Miss ETBU pageant, the 14 contestants participated in a series of challenges that included a group dance, talent showcase and the top five contestants delivered speeches on something they were passionate about.

According to ETBU, Resendez will be awarded a generous academic scholarship, supporting her educational journey. Additionally, she will have the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for the University, representing the institution throughout the community and the East Texas region.

Junior English major Andrea Latham was selected as first runner-up, junior marketing major Kendal McAdoo was voted Audience Favorite, sophomore nursing major Mackenzie Lawrence was named Miss Congeniality, and senior elementary education major Chloe Rangel won Best Talent.