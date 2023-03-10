POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scammer pretending to be with their office.

Law enforcement said on Friday, a caller is telling people they have warrants, and they need to pay them or they will be arrested.

The sheriff’s office said they will not call you to ask for a payment on a warrant, and they do not accept payments through the phone.

These types of calls are scams and people should not share their personal information with anyone. Residents should call authorities if they receive a similar phone call.

The sheriff’s office also asked the community to warn others about this scam.