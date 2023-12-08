JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department is warning the public of a scam where people are asked to send money through cash apps to keep them from being arrested for warrants.

Officials said these scammers will identify themselves with names of actual Jacksonville PD employees. Jacksonville PD said that they will never call you and ask you to send them money over the phone even if they do call you about your warrant.

Anyone who receives one of these scam calls is asked to call Jacksonville PD at 903-586-2549.