JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Residents of Jacksonville are urged to be on alert for someone pretending to be the Jacksonville Water Department threatening to cut off water if citizens do not pay.

Below are standard procedures for late payment from the water department:

When in doubt, hang up and dial (903) 586-3510.

Customers will receive a “red” bill in the mail prior to disconnection

10 days after the penalty date city residents’ water will be disconnected

The city will never call and give customers a link to pay their water bill

All water payments must be made online via the city’s website, through the automated phone system, dropped in the drop boxes at 1220 South Bolton Street or 215 East Rusk Street

Bills can also be paid in person at 215 East Rusk Street

The city will never take payments by check or over the phone

According to the Jacksonville Water Department, if residents bill is one business day late, the city will send out an automated phone message, text and email telling customers the following:

Your utility account at {ServiceAddress} has not yet been paid. To avoid disconnection, please make sure your account balance is paid in full by (Time and Date). Thank you.

For more information on how to avoid this scam, please visit the City of Jacksonville’s Facebook page.