EDITOR’S NOTE: The City of Lufkin said to disregard their scam alert since Visit Lufkin is selling ads on the Visit Lufkin website. City officials are working to ensure that there aren’t any scammers pretending to be Visit Lufkin.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin is warning local businesses about someone trying to sell advertising space on the city’s website.

The city said that these calls are scams and that requests for money should always be vetted by calling the entity they claim to be directly.

Lufkin officials ask that anyone who fell victim to this scam call their non-emergency number at 936-633-0356 in order to to file a report.