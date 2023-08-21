NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers posing as NSCO deputies who target locals to defraud them of money.

According to NCSO, the alleged scammers are using the real names of actual NSCO employees and may be able to make it look like the call is coming from the sheriff’s office. Officials said a recent incident claimed the victim had not responded to a jury summons and had a warrant out for their arrest because they didn’t respond.

The sheriff’s office said they would never ask for money over the phone for a legal expense or call an individual about a warrant.

“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office WILL NEVER request payment over the phone for any legal expense, nor do we accept payments over the phone. Deputies WILL NEVER call an individual regarding a warrant. Any official business will be conducted through the mail. Government agencies will not contact an individual to confirm sensitive information over the phone. If a caller threatens an individual with arrest for not paying a fee over the phone, assume it is a scam. There is never a legitimate reason to pay for anything using gift cards, or wire money to an individual over the phone. Scammers will use these tactics and more to make victim’s feel pressured into complying with their demands.” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office added that if a call is suspicious, hang up, find the agency or person’s real number and call them yourself.