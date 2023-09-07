WHITEHOUSE. Texas (KETK) — The Whitehouse Police Department is warning the public against social media posts that falsely report children are missing in the city.

“We currently do not have any reports of missing children in our city,” authorities said. “If we did, we would have this posted on our page and we would be frantically trying to locate these children.”

The department also urges locals to use caution when clicking on links and sharing them on social media, and said to always check with the police if you are not sure about a post being a scam or not.

Whitehouse Police Department can be contacted directly at (903) 510-7550.