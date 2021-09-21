School administrators gather in Longview summit

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A summit held Tuesday in Longview focused on how elected officials can better support students academically.

Many students fell behind with classes because of the pandemic, and officials say it’s going to take time and money to catch them up.

“We’re trying to do all that we can for our students who did miss so much of their education last year,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Richelle Langley said. “Not only getting them caught up, but also getting them on the grade level or above the grade level where they need to be.”

Another issue is communication. Many superintendents said they wish lawmakers would personally visit Texas schools before making important decisions.

“I wonder if educators were actually involved in that legislation on education, if educators were actively involved,” Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said.

The summit was first started by state Reps. Jay Dean and Gary VanDeaver in 2016. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled last year.

Several superintendents were present alongside Mike Morath, TEA Commissioner.