Canton ISD school bus involved in multi-car crash, no injuries to students

Local News

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers are working a wreck involving multiple vehicles in Van Zandt County, including a school bus.

The brief statement from DPS said the bus was #31 from Canton ISD. It did not say how many children were on board at the time of the collision.

The crash occurred on HWY 64 east of Canton. Injuries are reported “to be minor,” but none of the injured are students.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. More information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

