School districts facing shortage of substitute teachers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many school districts are experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers. In some cases, school administrators have had to step into the classrooms to teach.

Superintendent of West Sabine ISD, Carnelius Gilder, said that their district is doing everything that they can to get people to become substitute teachers. Before the pandemic, West Sabine ISD struggled with hiring teachers due to the small town setting. The pandemic has made this even harder due to the age of many substitute teachers putting them more at risk for COVID-19.

This school district has had to become creative in their recruitment efforts for teachers and substitute teachers.

“We’re known as the land between the lakes so we try to push the lake life, we try to push some of the amenities that out small town has, a great place to raise a family…mantras that will entice families,” said Gilder.

As an incentive, some school districts are implementing higher pay for some substitutes. Henderson ISD has increased pay to as high as $15 an hour allowing subs to make up to $90 a day depending on experience.

West Sabine has plans to increase pay for substitute teachers in the future.