ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp ISD has struggled to fill seats these past few years. The type of training is expensive and to help out the coaches and the principal of Arp High School volunteered.

“It’s kind of unique, get to interact with kids and see them in a different way and I can see them in a different light. And you can meet kids from other campuses, but it all comes down to helping whenever I can,” said Principal Mike Miller.

Arp ISD hired more drivers but are still having volunteers as a backup.

Henderson ISD struggled with hiring bus drivers a few years ago and when they looked at other districts, they raised their wages and now have more than enough drivers.

“That has prompted a flood of inquiries into the transportation department and bus drivers over the past two years and will be fully staffed,” said Director of Transportation for Henderson ISD, Kyle Gatlin.

Despite having the necessary training programs for drivers, it was hard to still hire drivers.

“Bus driving is super important because they are our future, and they are precious cargo. The sign is on all of my trucks. We are hauling precious cargo,” said Director of Transportation, Arp ISD.

Arp ISD said they are looking to become a training facility and pay for future bus drivers. They also hope to raise the rates.